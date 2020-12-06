Michael Jordan Jersey Sells For $320,000 At Auction

A Michael Jordan jersey has sold for a staggering amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, the jersey Jordan held when he signed with the Chicago Bulls sold for $320,000 through Juliens Auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jersey Michael Jordan held up when he first signed with the Bulls sells at @JuliensAuctions for $320,000. pic.twitter.com/MbrurJx6e9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 6, 2020

My friends, that is a shocking amount of money. You can buy a house in many parts of America for that kind of cash.

Yet, somebody dropped it all on a Michael Jordan jersey, and not just any jersey. It’s the jersey he held in the famous rookie photo.

As you all know, I’m a huge sucker for memorabilia stories. I own some cool memorabilia, but I’ve never paid for anything that even comes close to the six figures mark.

Of course, I certainly hope to get to that point someday. We all want major money.

Finally, in case you were wondering, you could buy around 18,000 cases of Busch Light for the cost of this Jordan jersey. Read into that as much as you want!