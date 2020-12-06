MORNING AFTER REPORT: I’m Still In Shock That Wisconsin Lost To Indiana

I still can’t believe Wisconsin lost to Indiana 14-6 Saturday night.

After taking the night to sleep on what had happened, I woke up this morning still in absolute disbelief and shock.

It’s not just the fact that we lost. It’s the fact that we looked absolutely atrocious while doing it.

RAPID REACTION: Indiana beats Wisconsin, and the Badgers absolutely stink right now. I’m embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/jsj1e70XhT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2020

I have no idea where Wisconsin football goes from here. I really don’t. There’s simply no excuse for what we saw yesterday.

I could sit here and talk about how we were hosed on the final play when the Hoosiers got away with a blatant PI, but that’s not the point.

We shouldn’t even be in a position where the game is ever close enough for the refs to make an impact.

The Badgers lost on this play and the refs didn’t call pass interference. I never blame bad calls, but how the hell wasn’t a flag thrown? Atrocious. pic.twitter.com/kCIuyq5gyM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2020

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We’re supposed to grind teams into the ground every damn time we take the field.

That’s what our program is all about. Did we even come close to resembling that Saturday against the Hoosiers?

Hell no. They beat us up all over the field, and that’s unacceptable.

We need to do some serious soul searching because this kind of pathetic play isn’t going to be tolerated.