Pete Davidson Performs Hilarious Christmas-Themed ‘Stan’ Parody On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson might have dropped one of the hottest songs of 2020.

During the latest “Saturday Night Live” episode, Davidson performed a Christmas-themed parody of Eminem’s hit song “Stan.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Buckle up because “Stu” absolutely bangs. Give it a listen below.

Yeah, that’s without a doubt one of the funniest Pete Davidson skits that I’ve ever seen on “SNL.” That was incredible.

Without even realizing it, I think it’s safe to say Davidson has created one of the best Christmas songs ever.

The fact that Eminem even made an appearance at the end was incredible. Everyone involved in this video deserves monster props.

So sorry Sad Stu, seems like Slim Shady was the good boy this year #SNL pic.twitter.com/qxcdObEBWA — Andromeda Kat (@katsterevin) December 6, 2020

Also, I don’t really watch “Saturday Night Live” that often, but it looks like Jason Bateman hosting might have produced one of the best episodes in a long time.

All the clips I see floating around the web this morning are pretty damn funny.

Two months ago at The University of Alabama… pic.twitter.com/IVkNMUoLUf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 6, 2020

Props to Davidson for dropping an absolute banger just in time for the holidays!