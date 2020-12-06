REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Is ‘Eyeing A Return To The NFL’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly preparing to return to the NFL.

With the Wolverines sitting at a pathetic 2-4 with a final game against Ohio State next Saturday, there’s a very good chance that Harbaugh’s time in Ann Arbor is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he reportedly feels the same way. According to ProFootballTalk, the Michigan coach is “eyeing a return to the NFL.”

“There’s disdain from the process by some. To us that’s the whole ballgame,” Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan on Monday. “I think sometimes outside of the program, I think people are very results-oriented. The process to us is very important.” pic.twitter.com/JTCbJqVPaL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 1, 2020

This has seemed obvious for a long time. Michigan is having an absolutely atrocious season. They’re the worst they’ve ever been under Harbaugh.

Not only are the Wolverines bad, but they seem to be speeding in the wrong direction under his leadership.

It’s crystal clear that the Harbaugh experiment in Ann Arbor simply didn’t work, and it’s time to move forward.

The good news for him is that I have no doubt there will be plenty of NFL teams who are interested in his services.

He was a very good coach with the 49ers, and that’ll mean a lot more than his disappointing time with the Wolverines.