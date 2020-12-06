‘RiggedElection!’: Trump Campaign Trolls Reporters At Georgia Rally With WiFi Passcode

Reporters who wanted to get free wifi at President Donald Trump’s rally in Valdosta, Georgia on Saturday night had to type in the passcode “RiggedElection!”

In his first post-election campaign rally, Trump’s expressed his support for Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as they campaign against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a January 5 runoff, but the president also reiterated claims of election fraud in November along with criticism of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Several reporters posted pictures of the sign, which also included the SSID “Make America Great Again,” to Twitter prior to the event.

The WiFi password at Trump’s rally for Loeffler and Perdue, in case anyone has early questions about the President’s essential themes. pic.twitter.com/zXgv32f2Jk — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) December 5, 2020

WiFi at the Trump event here in GA: pic.twitter.com/AH4dpJxgka — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) December 5, 2020

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis praised the “excellent Press WiFi password.”

Well done to @TeamTrump’s @schatzjoe for an excellent Press WiFi password tonight at the @realDonaldTrump Georgia rally! Fake News media has to type this in if they want WiFi. ???? pic.twitter.com/q4blSvcla8 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 5, 2020

With 50 current seats, Republicans must win one of the two seats up for grabs in Georgia in order to maintain a slim Senate majority.