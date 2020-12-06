Giuliani Mocked After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Critics came out of the woodwork to mock Rudy Giuliani shortly after President Donald Trump announced that his personal attorney had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump tweeted the announcement Sunday afternoon, wishing Giuliani well. (RELATED: ‘Tested Positive For The China Virus’: Donald Trump Wishes Giuliani Well After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

The New York Times followed with a report that the former Republican New York City mayor was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center.

Rudy Giuliani, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is at Georgetown University Medical Center, @maggieNYT reports. https://t.co/uf3EBc90x6 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) December 6, 2020

But Giuliani quickly became the focus of attacks as people blamed everything from Giuliani himself to Trump, and prolonged exposure to “conspiracy theories” for the diagnosis.

Rudy Giuliani getting the Trump virus is all part of the Kraken plan. There is no proof that that isn’t the plan. Right? — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 6, 2020

Doctors have long warned that wild conspiracy theories can take a toll on your immune system…. #Giuliani Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump sayshttps://t.co/ZMAQhi344M — Jeff Hendrick (@jeffhendrick) December 6, 2020

After testing positive for Covid-19, Rudy Giuliani filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 6, 2020

I know it’s easy to make fun of Rudy Giuliani, but that’s only because he’s an awful person whose entire career consists of hurting people to benefit the rich — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 6, 2020

Is Rudy Giuliani going to contest his coronavirus result too? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 6, 2020

NEW: I have exclusive affidavits proving Rudy Giuliani’s COVID test was run on a Sino-Venezuelan machine that is changing Negatives to Positives, according to a Philadelphia garbage truck driver I met at Blimpie (1/???) — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID and his shoes test positive for Pinocchio. pic.twitter.com/d2q4lOv3Ys — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani didn’t wear a mask as he traveled around & talked to people. Rudy now has COVID (and may have infected hundreds of others). Don’t be a Rudy. Stop the spread! Wear a mask. https://t.co/roTihTSyf6 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) December 6, 2020

I have so many thoughts about all of this. While it was funny to see the #mileg on #SNL last night, that hearing shouldn’t have taken place at all. And now, with Giuliani testing positive for COVID-19, the hearing was dangerous in more ways than one. https://t.co/J8yvdfFFle — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) December 6, 2020

if Rudy Giuliani dies of Covid will it be a tucked or untucked casket funeral? — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 6, 2020

Just a reminder that Rudy Giuliani twice farted during that Michigan voter fraud hearing and that coronavirus transmission via fecal aerosols is highly probable — meaning he may have exposed the entire hearing. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) December 6, 2020

How could this have happened, when Giuliani was doing everything possible to prevent preventing it? https://t.co/fvNSSHi07X — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 6, 2020

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took a different tack, saying that he had not approved of the Trump campaign events and press conferences that could have facilitated the spread of the virus, but that he would always wish those fighting it well.

“I sincerely and enthusiastically root for his *full and speedy* recovery. We must always root for everyone battling this deadly virus,” Fetterman tweeted.