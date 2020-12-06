US

Giuliani Mocked After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani (Daily Caller)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Critics came out of the woodwork to mock Rudy Giuliani shortly after President Donald Trump announced that his personal attorney had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump tweeted the announcement Sunday afternoon, wishing Giuliani well. (RELATED: ‘Tested Positive For The China Virus’: Donald Trump Wishes Giuliani Well After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

The New York Times followed with a report that the former Republican New York City mayor was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center.

But Giuliani quickly became the focus of attacks as people blamed everything from Giuliani himself to Trump, and prolonged exposure to “conspiracy theories” for the diagnosis.

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took a different tack, saying that he had not approved of the Trump campaign events and press conferences that could have facilitated the spread of the virus, but that he would always wish those fighting it well.

“I sincerely and enthusiastically root for his *full and speedy* recovery. We must always root for everyone battling this deadly virus,” Fetterman tweeted.