Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Payback’: Dana Bash Says Trump Knows He Lost And Lawsuits Are About Revenge)

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

According to a report from the New York Times, Giuliani is being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center.

Rudy Giuliani, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is at Georgetown University Medical Center, @maggieNYT reports. https://t.co/uf3EBc90x6 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) December 6, 2020

Giuliani has been front and center in recent weeks, leading the charge in numerous hearings and press conferences aimed at proving that fraud played a role in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani and Trump senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis both attended a Michigan hearing just four days ago, and while the attendance was limited, a number of those in the courtroom — including both Giuliani and Ellis — were not wearing masks.

The former Republican New York City Mayor also appeared at hearings in Georgia in the last few days, and is the latest public figure in a long line of people close to the president to test positive for the virus.