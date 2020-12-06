US Adds Over A Million COVID-19 Cases In Span Of Five Days

The U.S. added over one million COVID-19 cases from Tuesday through Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

It took nearly 100 days before the U.S. had one million COVID-19 cases after initial cases started appearing on Jan. 20, CNN reported Sunday. As of Sunday morning, there were 281,234 COVID-19 deaths and 14,592,629 virus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. (RELATED: Biden Calls On Nation To Wear A Mask For His First 100 days In Office-Asks Fauci To Be Chief Medical Advisor)

Experts say the outlook will probably become worse with hospitals reaching capacity as a result of Thanksgiving travel and get-togethers, CNN reported.

“Every single day, thousands more people are getting this virus, and we know that means that in a few days, in a week, hundreds of people are going to be coming to the hospital and hundreds of people are going to die,” Dr. Shirlee Xie, associate director of hospital medicine for Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, told CNN. Her voice broke with emotion as she spoke, according to CNN.

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.2 million tests, 211k cases, and 2,445 deaths. There are 101,190 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US. pic.twitter.com/SuyBBb001H — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 6, 2020

“I think that sometimes when you hear statistics like that, you become numb to what those numbers mean,” Xie said. “But for us, the people that are taking care of these patients, every single number is somebody that we have to look at and say, ‘I’m sorry, there’s nothing more I can do for you.'”

November saw a surge of hospitalizations and deaths, and over 200,000 coronavirus cases were reported within a 24 hour span on Dec.2, CNN reported. November also saw a surge in daily total COVID-19 cases and, for the first time, the 100,000 cases in a single day.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.