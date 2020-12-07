Former Aide To New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Slams ‘Toxic’ Work Environment

Lindsey Boylan, former aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said working for the governor was the “most toxic” work environment she’s ever experienced in a series of tweets Saturday.

Boylan said “if people weren’t deathly afraid of [Cuomo], they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”

“Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him along the whole time, doing his dirty work,” her tweet read. “If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting.” (RELATED: Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Receive Emmy Award For His ‘Masterful Use Of Television’ During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled – fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!”

Boylan was Deputy Secretary for Economic Development & Special Advisor to Cuomo, according to her LinkedIn page. Boylan ran for New York’s 10th Congressional District this past year but lost the primary to incumbent Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.

She is currently running for Manhattan Borough President.

The Daily Caller reached out to Boylan and Cuomo’s office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.