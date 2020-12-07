REPORT: Attempted Break-In At Tom Brady’s Mansion Ends In Arrest

Police confirmed on Monday they arrested a homeless man who broke in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s mansion in the Greater Boston region.

Authorities received a call around 6 a.m about a break-in at the couple’s Brookline residence on Woodland Road, which led to the arrest of 34-year-old Zanini Cineus, according to a press release from the Brookline Police Department.

Brady and Bündchen still own the property but they are currently living in Florida, where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boston 25 News reported. (RELATED: Tom Brady Announces He’s Done With The New England Patriots, Says ‘Football Journey Will Take Place Elsewhere’)

The couple just recently made plans to sell the mansion privately off market, and while no price has been revealed, in 2019 when the pair first went to sell the home in August 2019, it was listed for $39.5 million, according to a report from NBC Boston. Two months later the price dropped the price to $33.9 million, but the couple decided to pull the home off market before last spring due to the pandemic, the outlet said in the report.

Cineus is no stranger when it comes to crimes involving the former Patriots quarterback. In 2019, Cineus stole Brady’s $10,000 game jersey at the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium, according to a press release from the Foxborough Police Department. Police said he was arrested after they discovered the man wearing the stolen jersey under his jacket in a nearby parking lot.

A week later, police said Cineus returned to the shopping complex surrounding the stadium, even though he was forbidden to enter the premises after the incident, The Sun Chronicle reported. Officers said Cineus was arrested and charged with trespassing.

Cineus is expected to be arraigned in Brookline District Court Monday for his most recent charges, police said.