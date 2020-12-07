Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Breaks LeBron James’ Record At Auction

Former President Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey reportedly broke LeBron James’ record for highest price of a high school jersey sold at auction.

James previously held the record after his high school jersey sold in 2019 for $187,500, according to an article published Friday by CNN. Obama’s sold for $192,000 according to Julien’s Auctions, as reported by CNN.

Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey sells for $192,000, breaking the record set last year by LeBron James’ St. Vincent-St. Mary’s jersey: https://t.co/b6pKuAElxu pic.twitter.com/oFOerwBkX4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 6, 2020

Obama’s jersey was sold during an auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions and worn during his senior year of high school at Punahou School. Obama wore the jersey as part of the 1979 Hawaii State Champion boys’ varsity team, according to CNN. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Jersey Sells For $320,000 At Auction)

It is kind of outrageous that Obama’s jersey sold for more than James’ high school jersey did. Obama didn’t even pursue basketball after high school and James is one of the greatest NBA basketball players of all time.

People have really been in the market for sports memorabilia amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hardwood floor from Kobe Bryant’s final game ended up selling for $631,000 when it sold back in September, according to CNN.

Bryant’s basketball flooring makes sense to go for something upwards of half a million dollars. However, I don’t think Obama’s high school basketball jersey is really as priceless as it now seems to be.