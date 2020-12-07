Woman Screams At People During Anti-Lockdown Protest In Viral Twitter Video

One woman has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a Twitter video posted by @BlessUSA45, a woman got into a verbal altercation with people in Bend, Oregon protesting in support of keeping businesses open during the coronavirus pandemic.

From her car (while having her mask pulled), she verbally unloaded on them, and at one point, it sounded like she told them to kill themselves. Watch the outrageous video below.

Bend Oregon peaceful rally to keep businesses open. This crazy lady is a teacher there. She needs to be fired. Should not allow any kids to be taught by this filthy mouth crazy lady. pic.twitter.com/DL0MucOi9N — ????????????M????A????G????A???????????? (@BlessUSA45) December 7, 2020

As I've said many times, if you find yourself screaming at other people while out in public, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror.

I don't care if you support locking down the country or think we should be 100% open. No matter what you believe, you shouldn't shout about people killing themselves.

You might think this is common sense. I think it's common sense. Judging from the video above, not everyone thinks it's common sense!

Also, did that woman say she’s a teacher? Did she say she works at a school? Did I hear that correctly? If that’s true, then this video is all that much more insane.

I can’t imagine being capable of this kind of behavior and then working at a school.

Next time you find yourself on the verge melting down in public, I suggest you take a deep breath and take a step back. If not, you might find yourself all over Twitter.