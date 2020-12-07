Black Lives Matter Protesters Surround Daily Caller Reporter Jorge Ventura In Tense Exchange

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters surrounded the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura while he was trying to record a protest taking place outside of Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home on Saturday.

As Ventura filmed, protesters began antagonizing Ventura.

“I’m gonna do this the whole time,” one protester can be heard saying while holding an open umbrella in front of Ventura’s camera.

Another protester told Ventura to “get the f**k out of here, we know who you are.”

WATCH:

Ventura continued to film the protest outside the mayor’s mansion, prompting one protester to attempt to steal Ventura’s phone. Another protester can be heard scolding the would-be robber. (RELATED: LA Mayor Bans Unnecessary Walking As Part Of New COVID-19 Restrictions)

“Why are you touching a reporter’s phone? Don’t touch anybody.”

A group eventually circled Ventura while attempting to obscure the camera’s view.

Los Angeles Police officers eventually approached, warning protesters to let Ventura film.

“He has every right to record with his device and anyone who makes contact with him can be arrested for battery,” an officer can be heard saying. “He has every right to record… leave him alone.”

