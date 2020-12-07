‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media Accounts Following Anti-COVID Vaccine Backlash

“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts following a backlash against her anti-COVID vaccine tweet.

The 27-year-old actress appears to have gone dark on social media, according to Page Six in a piece published Monday. A search for her Twitter account results in a message that reads, “This account doesn’t exist.”

On Instagram, clicking a link to her page results in a message that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” (RELATED: Moderna Asks FDA For Emergency Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Second Company To Pass Milestone)

Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter Account After Posting Anti-Vax Video https://t.co/ipIFzVcUpt — Variety (@Variety) December 5, 2020

Last Thursday, the actress posted a video on her social media account from the YouTube channel “On The Table” which raised “concerns” about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NBC News.

She then tweeted, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled [laugh emoji].”

On Friday, she responded to the backlash that ensued by tweeting, “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.” (RELATED: Everyone Who Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Will Receive Vaccination Card, US Health Officials Say)

Co-star Don Cheadle was one of the many that reacted her anti-coronavirus vaccine and tweeting that he wouldn’t “defend” her over the video but wouldn’t “throw her away over it” either.