Chadwick Boseman Wins The Greatest Of All Time Award At The MTV Movie Awards

Chadwick Boseman earned a massive honor Sunday night at the MTV Movie Awards.

During the 2020 show, Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. released a short tribute to Boseman announcing him as the Greatest of All Time and a Hero For The Ages. (RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Dies At The Age Of 43 After Battling Cancer)

Boseman passed away in August from colon cancer. You can watch the emotional moment below.

Generally speaking, I’m not really a fan of award shows. In fact, I despise most of them because they’re nothing more than lectures from millionaires.

However, I’ll be the first one to admit that the tribute from Downey Jr. and Cheadle was awesome.

It’s still hard to believe that Boseman is gone. The public had no idea that he was battling cancer for years, and we found out when his death was announced.

I was sitting at a party with some friends drinking a beer when I got the alert on my phone. I seriously couldn’t believe what I was reading.

Chadwick Boseman wasn’t just a famous actor. He literally transcended Hollywood. He was a global icon.

I’m glad to see that we’re still honoring his memory. If there was ever anyone in Hollywood who deserves it, it’s Chadwick Boseman.