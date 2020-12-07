Chinese State Media: Friction With US Due To Americans With ‘Outdated Cold War Mentality’

Chinese foreign minister attributed the currently shaky US-China relationship to a dated Cold War mentality in a video conference Monday, according to various outlets.

At a US-China Business Council board of chairs conference, Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi said “China’s door for dialogue is open anytime,” Chinese state newspaper, the Global Times, reported.

Yi noted that since establishing diplomatic ties, the US-China relationship has entered a particularly dire situation due to Americans clinging to an “outdated Cold War mentality and ideological bias” while viewing China as an enemy, per the Global Times.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged joint efforts from #China and the #US to ensure “a stable transition” of China-US relations against disruptions of all kinds. https://t.co/AjtEKs5Q3h pic.twitter.com/EJvKmtRXEq — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) December 7, 2020



The conference was attended by various corporate officials, including those from General Motors and Fed Ex, according to the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: Intel Chief: China Targeting Members Of Congress As Part Of ‘Massive Influence Campaign’)

Yi proposed five ways to improve US-China relations, urging both to support one another to “strengthen friendly exchanges, deepen mutual understanding, and lay a solid foundation of public opinion for bilateral relations,” the Global Times reported.

Robert O’Brien, a White House national security adviser, recently stated he believes a Biden administration will continue to stand up to China, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We’ve got such a series of unfair and difficult conduct on behalf of the Chinese that there’s a bipartisan consensus in America that we have to stand up to China,” O’Brien said in a statement, per the Washington Examiner.