CNN Earns Huge Ratings For November With 135% Growth In Total Viewers

CNN broke all of its previous viewership records in November, garnering a massive 135% growth in total viewership compared to the same time last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

November saw CNN beat out Fox News and MSNBC for the key demographic of 25-54. The network had 558,000 in the key demographic compared to Fox’s 413,000 and MSNBC’s 302,000, the data showed.

This growth equaled 209% for the key demographic, Nielsen Research data indicated.

Despite a win in the key demographic for November, Fox News still came up on top in total average viewers for primetime as well as overall. Fox News took the cake in total average viewers with 1.94 million for the month, but CNN came in a very close second at 1.781 million. MSNBC, meanwhile, saw 1.589 million for November, according to the report.

Fox also had a record-breaking month as it saw its highest-ever primetime month of 3.939 million average viewers.

Fox News’ key demographic for primetime had 827,000 viewers while CNN had 948,000 in the key demographic for November – but a lesser 2.802 million in total average viewers. MSNBC, meanwhile, had 2.66 million average viewers and 536,000 for the key demographic in primetime hours.

This is not the first time CNN has made big jumps in numbers. Over election week in November, the network averaged 5.9 million viewers, beating out the competition. Additionally, from Nov. 4 until Dec. 2, CNN gained its biggest winning streak since September 2001, The Wrap noted. (RELATED: CNN Beats Out The Competition With Impressive Election Week Viewership Numbers)