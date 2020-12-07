College GameDay Will Be At West Point For The Army Vs. Navy Game

College GameDay will be at the historic Army/Navy rivalry game this upcoming Saturday.

ESPN’s popular college football event announced Sunday that it’s hitting the road for the Black Knights playing the Midshipmen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re headed to America’s game!

I love everything about this. As someone who has seen up close what goes into the Army/Navy game, I can tell you that it’s awesome.

The ceremony and pride surrounding the game are both insane. There’s military stuff everywhere and it’s just a great reminder of what it means to be an American.

The game will be a shade different in 2020 because it’s not in Philly and fans won’t flood in from around America.

However, I love the fact it’s taking place on West Point’s campus. I absolutely love that call. If the service academies are going to battle, then why not have them do it on one of their own campuses?

Saturday is going to be a great time when the Black Knights and Midshipmen take the field. You can catch it on CBS at 3:00 EST on CBS.