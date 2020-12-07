Over $40,000 Worth Of Counterfeit Autographed Sports Jerseys Seized In 1 Week

Around 200 counterfeit jerseys with multiple inauthentic signatures were seized in Cincinnati, Ohio, last week, officials announced Monday.

The fake jerseys with printed signatures were determined to be worth $42,625, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The jerseys represented NFL players Jason Witten, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dwane Haskins, and former Major League Baseball first baseman Rod Carew.

“Counterfeiters only care about making a profit,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said, according to CBP.

“They don’t care about the effect their fake product has on you, your family, or your job. Our officers are well-trained to find seizures like these, to continue our mission of protecting the American public and the American economy,” Gillespie added, according to CBP.

The jerseys originated from the Philippines and were addressed to a warehouse in Nashville, Tennessee, according to CBP. (RELATED: More Suspected Counterfeit Coronavirus Test Kits Are Being Seized At Airports)

CBP seized over 26,500 shipments of counterfeit items worth around $1.3 billion this year, according to CBP. Nearly all of the seizures were clothing and accessories, though several shipments contained counterfeit medical supplies.

Over 13.5 million fake face masks and more than 177,000 unapproved COVID-19 tests have been seized since the pandemic began, according to CBP.

