Cuomo Says He And Fauci Are ‘Like The Modern Day De Niro And Pacino’

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo compared himself and Dr. Anthony Fauci to iconic actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino during a press conference Monday.

“I think your voice on saying the vaccines are safe would be important. I said that as soon as the vaccine is deemed ready and safe, I’ll be the first one to take a vaccine,” Cuomo told Fauci in the video tweeted by The Hill. (RELATED: ‘Dangerous And Stupid’: Ben Sasse Slams Andrew Cuomo For Negativity About Coronavirus Vaccine)

“Maybe we enlist you, do it with you, we’ll do an ad telling New Yorkers it’s safe to take the vaccine, to, you know put us together, we’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino. You can be which one ever, whichever you want. You can be the De Niro or Pacino. Fauci and Cuomo,” Cuomo said in the video.

Operation Warp Speed officials said to reporters in late November that around 6.4 million Pfizer vaccine doses are going to be sent to states and territories by the middle of December if by then, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, according to The Hill.

State officials were previously informed of the number of vaccine doses they should anticipate to get upon the first delivery, The Hill reported. State officials will determine for themselves who will get vaccinated first.

Cuomo to Fauci: “We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino.” pic.twitter.com/1WHJZFG3rf — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

Cuomo and Fauci laughed as the New York governor asked Fauci which actor he’d like to be during the video.

“I love them both,” Fauci said. “I wouldn’t insult one or the other. If I pick one, I don’t want to hurt their feelings than the other.”

“Who’s the politician?” Cuomo said.

Cuomo thanked Fauci for helping the U.S. and said the pandemic’s pressure formed him “into a rock that really stabilized this nation.”

