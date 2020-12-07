Floyd Mayweather Announces Fight Against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in early 2021.
The legendary boxer announced late Sunday afternoon that he will fight the social media star in a “super exhibition” bout February 20. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
Obviously, this is going to sell an absurd amount of PPVs. I have no doubt at all about that. People are going to watch the hell out of this.
Having said that, am I insane or should we all expect Logan Paul to win this fight? Am I crazy for saying that?
Logan Paul is 6’2″ and roughly 200 pounds. Mayweather is in the ballpark of 5’7″ and 154 pounds. The social media sensation is a giant compared to the boxing legend.
View this post on Instagram
Mayweather is without question a better boxer, but he’s about to fight a guy who has about 50 pounds on him.
What is going to happen if Paul manages to land a direct punch to Mayweather’s face? Will he not put him down for the count?
View this post on Instagram
I think the stats I just threw out are why people are going to be so interested in this fight. It features arguably the greatest boxer of all-time against a man with a little boxing experience and a huge size advantage.
If that doesn’t make you interested, then I don’t know what will.
View this post on Instagram
We’ll see what happens February 20.