REVIEW: ‘The Undoing’ Is An Outstanding Series

I finally finished “The Undoing,” and I loved it.
I didn’t watch the limited HBO series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant when it aired, but decided to finally jump in. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
All I saw on social media was how the show was absolutely insane and had a shocking ending.
Here’s what I’ll say about “The Undoing” without spoiling anything. The plot revolves around a young mother being savagely murdered.
Soon, ties to Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Sachs (Grant) start becoming public. It’s a classic murder mystery with a major spotlight on infidelity and failed marriages.
Having said that, the idea that the ending was insane or shocking just wasn’t true at all. The ending was exactly what I expected it to be.
Again, I’m not going to spoil anything, but there was literally nothing about the ending that I found to be shocking.
The show couldn’t have laid out the situation any clearer. Granted, I entered the game late and had my radar up for anything suspicious.
If you’re looking for a fun series that won’t eat up a ton of your time, I can’t recommend “The Undoing” enough. It’s certainly a fun ride. The ending didn’t live up to the absurd hype on social media, but it was still great.