Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Took A Page From Trump’s Book During The Senate Runoff Debate

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock debated each other Sunday night ahead of the senate runoffs on Jan. 5. Loeffler, who did not openly admit President Donald Trump lost the election, appeared to copy one of his key strategies — giving people nicknames.

“The Democrats want to fundamentally change America and the agent of change is my opponent radical liberal Raphael Warnock,” Loeffler said. (RELATED: Loeffler Vs. Warnock: The Most Important Moments From The Georgia Senate Debate)

“My opponent — radical liberal Raphael Warnock — has called police officers gangsters, thugs, bullies and a threat to our children,” she added. “When I gave him the chance to apologize at our first debate, he declined.”

Loeffler repeated Warnock’s nickname several times throughout the debate. (RELATED: SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER: Cancel Culture Can’t Cancel Out Rights)

“Radical liberal Raphael Warnock has partnered with Stacey Abrams in these voter suppression conspiracies when in fact we have record turnout in our state year after year,” Loeffler said.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

Here’s What ‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Host Chris Markowski Wishes Was Included In the Stimulus Package

Young Conservative Allegedly Kicked Out Of Sorority For This TikTok Video

Dr. Marc Siegel Warns Of Measles Pandemic As Consequences Of COVID-19 And Lockdowns