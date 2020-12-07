Gonzaga Remains Number 1 In The College Basketball AP Poll, Wisconsin Falls To 13

Gonzaga is still the top-ranked college basketball team in America.

The week three college basketball AP Poll was released Monday, and the Bulldogs were still ranked number one. Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas rounded out the top five.

Wisconsin dropped all the way to 13th after being ranked fourth going into our loss against Marquette.

Here’s how Marquette just beat Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/pnhwWD4qQ4 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 5, 2020

I’m honestly sick to my stomach that the Badgers dropped all the way to 13. Obviously, props to Gonzaga for staying at number one, but that’s to be expected.

Their game against Baylor didn’t happen, and they’ve never really faced a threat. The same can’t be said for my Badgers.

All you can ask for after a tough loss is to have left the court having learned something. We were the fourth-ranked team in America, and everyone was telling us how great we were.

Wisconsin needed to be humbled, and I hope like hell the Marquette game got the job done. We play like that again, and we won’t be a good team let alone anyone great.

Now, you just have to get back to work, keep stacking up wins and inching back up the rankings. The only wasted loss is one where you didn’t learn anything. It’s time to make sure Greg Gard doesn’t let the Marquette beating become a wasted opportunity.