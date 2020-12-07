Goya Foods CEO Named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Employee Of The Month’ When Her Boycott Spiked His Sales

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue says sales spiked so dramatically after her calls for a boycott that he named Democratic New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “employee of the month.”

Unanue told Michael Berry that his sales spiked 1000% after Ocasio-Cortez supported calls to boycott Goya Foods in mid-July. (RELATED: ‘Bullsh*t’: Chris Cuomo Loses It On Trump For ‘Selling Beans’ Amid Pandemic)

How did @GoyaFoods CEO Bob Unanue (ooh-NON-new-a) respond to AOC’s threatened boycott of his delicious foods? Well, he named her “employee of the month” for helping increase sales. Interesting man, & unafraid to speak of faith, family & patriotism:https://t.co/s6wPC33qxV pic.twitter.com/pLLfbSJAeQ — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) December 7, 2020

LISTEN (30:10 mark):

Unanue took criticism from a number of Democrats — including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Ocasio-Cortez — after saying that he believed the United States was “blessed” to have a leader like President Donald Trump.

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Unanue said that he believed Ocasio-Cortez was young and naïve, but that she might eventually come around.

“We still have a chance with AOC,” he said, adding, “I love her, you know, I don’t like — she didn’t — she was actually our employee of the month, I don’t know if you know about this.”

Berry said that he wasn’t aware, and Unanue explained that her calls to boycott had actually drawn more attention to the brand, creating a sharp spike in sales.

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1000%, so we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her — she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo,” he said.