Politics

Goya Foods CEO Named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Employee Of The Month’ When Her Boycott Spiked His Sales

Cans of Goya food products are displayed on a shelf in a store on July 16, 2020 in New York City. Donald and Ivanka Trump shared images of themselves holding Goya Foods products after the head of Goya expressed his support for President Trump. Activists and consumers have called for a boycott of Goya, a company with a large Hispanic client base, following the news of the CEO’s support for Trump. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue says sales spiked so dramatically after her calls for a boycott that he named Democratic New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “employee of the month.”

Unanue told Michael Berry that his sales spiked 1000% after Ocasio-Cortez supported calls to boycott Goya Foods in mid-July. (RELATED: ‘Bullsh*t’: Chris Cuomo Loses It On Trump For ‘Selling Beans’ Amid Pandemic)

LISTEN (30:10 mark):

Listen to “Bob Unanue” on Spreaker.

Unanue took criticism from a number of Democrats — including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Ocasio-Cortez — after saying that he believed the United States was “blessed” to have a leader like President Donald Trump.

Unanue said that he believed Ocasio-Cortez was young and naïve, but that she might eventually come around.

“We still have a chance with AOC,” he said, adding, “I love her, you know, I don’t like — she didn’t — she was actually our employee of the month, I don’t know if you know about this.”

Berry said that he wasn’t aware, and Unanue explained that her calls to boycott had actually drawn more attention to the brand, creating a sharp spike in sales.

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1000%, so we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her — she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo,” he said.