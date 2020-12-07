Iowa Opens As A 2.5-Point Favorite Over Wisconsin

Iowa is favored against the Wisconsin Badgers this upcoming Saturday.

The Hawkeyes are currently 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings when they take the field against my Badgers in Iowa City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers are coming off a brutal loss to Indiana at home.

RAPID REACTION: Indiana beats Wisconsin, and the Badgers absolutely stink right now. I’m embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/jsj1e70XhT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2020

I wish I could sit here and say that we’re going to roll Iowa. I wish I could sit here and say that we’re going to beat up on our neighbors to the south.

However, have we seen anything in the past two games that makes anyone think we’re going to dominate Iowa?

The answer to that is no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Pretty much any other year, I would have all the confidence in the world that Wisconsin could easily handle the Hawkeyes.

However, our offense looks pathetic right now. We can’t score on anyone, and Iowa isn’t a joke of a team at all. They’re playing very well.

So, would I take Iowa -2.5? Of course not because you never bet against your own team, but I’m certainly concerned for a variety of reasons. That much I can promise you. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on FS1 or BTN.