Ivanka Trump Tweets Photo Of President On Mount Rushmore

White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump tweeted a picture of her father, President Donald Trump, smiling beside the four former presidents carved out on Mount Rushmore.

“Amazing photo of [Donald Trump] during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020,” she tweeted.

Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (???? AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020

The president visited South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore for a July 4 Independence Day celebration, delivering a speech there the night before that included a promise that the monument “will never be desecrated.”

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world: This monument will never be desecrated; these heroes will never be defaced; their legacy will never ever be destroyed; their achievements will not be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and our freedom,” Trump told a large crowd in July.

Trump in August tweeted out a similar photo before denying a New York Times report claiming he spoke with Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about his own visage potentially joining Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and George Washington on the mountain. (RELATED: Protesters Slash Tires, Block Roads At Mount Rushmore Ahead Of Trump’s Fourth Of July Event)

This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

“This is Fake News by the failing [New York Times] & bad ratings CNN,” Trump tweeted in August. “Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”