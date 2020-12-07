Ivanka Wows In Sparkling Silver-And-Red Dress At White House Event

Ivanka Trump truly wowed in a stunning sparkling dress in pictures she posted Sunday on Instagram from a White House Christmas event.

The first daughter looked as striking as ever in the sleeveless metallic silver-and-red number. It went down past her knees as she posed for pictures with husband Jared Kushner with the gorgeous Christmas trees at the White House all decked out in the background. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and matching red high heels. To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Touring @FLOTUS’s dazzling 2020 White House Christmas decorations Friday evening! This year’s theme, ‘America the Beautiful,’ is a tribute to the majesty of our great Nation!” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

The first daughter‘s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out on the campaign trail wearing a terrific pink pantsuit while in Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

And the white-and-gold button-up dress she wore while also on the trail for President Donald Trump while in Las Vegas that was a show-stopper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.