Actor Jeff Bridges reportedly revealed he and his mother almost died during his childbirth in a 1979 interview with Hollywood author Ray Strait.

Bridges revealed his mother had complications during the childbirth process and almost died, according to the interview obtained and published Monday by Page Six.

“And she started to … die. Yeah, react off it. And she described it, like, going down … an escalator covered in black velvet and just falling back down this … and having no control of herself … And she couldn’t breathe,” he said in the interview, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Jeff Bridges Announces That He Has Cancer)

“She was lying on her back … Finally, they let her sit up and she caught her breath and she heard them taking the baby’s heartbeat and they said, ‘The baby is dead,'” Bridges reportedly said during the tape.

“And then she started to get her breath and the heart started to beat again, the baby,” he reportedly added. “And then I turned around again. Another shift like that, and I shot out of her.”

Can you imagine a society without Bridges? We wouldn’t have “The Big Lebowski,” “True Grit,” “Hell Or High Water” or “Tron.” Well, we might have them, but they wouldn’t be the same at all. We’d basically have an American society not shaped by one of the greatest actors of all time.

It would have been a shame.