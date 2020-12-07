Editorial

Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Royal Blue Coat And Black High Heel Boots Combo During Train Tour

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal train tour

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton stunned Monday in a gorgeous coat and high heel boots combo during a royal train tour through the United Kingdom.

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve royal blue number that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William on the second day of a three-day tour across the country. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black gloves, purse and black high heel boots.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

Andy Barr/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Barr/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Barr/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Barr/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

During the stop, the duchess not only visited with area school children, but also got to meet three reindeer named Chaz, Crackers and Echols, according to TownandCountry magazine. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Barr/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Andy Barr/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

“Stepping off at Berwick-Upon-Tweed to meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School, where The Duke and Duchess celebrated the incredible work of teachers over the past year,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the trip.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.