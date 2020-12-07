Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Royal Blue Coat And Black High Heel Boots Combo During Train Tour

Kate Middleton stunned Monday in a gorgeous coat and high heel boots combo during a royal train tour through the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve royal blue number that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William on the second day of a three-day tour across the country. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black gloves, purse and black high heel boots.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

During the stop, the duchess not only visited with area school children, but also got to meet three reindeer named Chaz, Crackers and Echols, according to TownandCountry magazine. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join in some festive fun at Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-Upon-Tweed. pic.twitter.com/s1Y1rUNwMn — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 7, 2020

Reindeer antlers everywhere pic.twitter.com/P6VgkuRwbG — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 7, 2020

“Stepping off at Berwick-Upon-Tweed to meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School, where The Duke and Duchess celebrated the incredible work of teachers over the past year,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the trip.

Stepping off at Berwick-Upon-Tweed to meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School, where The Duke and Duchess celebrated the incredible work of teachers over the past year. Berwick-Upon-Tweed | a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalTrainTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/OrAN0qc4Pz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020

