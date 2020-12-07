Las Vegas Named The Most Sinful City In America

Las Vegas, Nevada, is apparently the most sinful city in America.

According to a study from WalletHub, Sin City is indeed the most sinful city in America! Los Angeles, St. Louis, Houston and Atlanta rounded out the top five.

The rankings were determined based on anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Is a single person surprised that Vegas came in at the top spot? Hell, I would have been surprised if literally any other city came in at the top.

I say this in the best possible way. Vegas is a lit time around the clock. I’ve been twice, and I plan on going several more times before I die, which given my lifestyle choices, might be sooner than later.

Vegas is nothing but gambling, sports, booze and decisions you shouldn’t make more than a few times in a short period of time.

It’s pure debauchery, and I love it. Vegas is built for people like me, and I was built for places like Las Vegas. Whether it’s a guy’s trip or the women with us, I’ve never had a bad time.

Even during the time of coronavirus, it was still an absolute blast.

Now that I reside out in the elitist area of Washington D.C., I was surprised to see they checked in at ninth. So many people in D.C. want to believe they’re power players living like Johnny Manziel circa-2016, but most people are just clowns.

It’s not even close to being anything like Las Vegas. Do we enjoy a few cold drinks out here? Sure, but it’s still very tame.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the rankings. I think WalletHub hit the nail on the head.