Matthew McConaughey Criticizes The Way People Behave On Social Media

Matthew McConaughey isn’t a huge fan of the way some people behave on social media.

During a recent interview with Drew McIntyre, the legendary "True Detective" star ripped the fact some people like putting down other individuals on social media.

McConaughey told McIntyre the following in part:

We so often on social media…if I put you down, that makes me feel like I pumped me up. I didn’t do anything but put you down, but I got a little charge out of it! But I think what everyone needs to realize is that it’s short money. That is a short term charge.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Had a very cool chat with @McConaughey about the perils of social media. Please don’t put others down to pump yourself up, just try and be kind to each other. The full #DrewAndA drops TOMORROW on @wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/oAOHCmxCZ7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 4, 2020

My guy McConaughey has been on an absolute tear lately when it comes to speaking the truth about the world.

First, he ripped people in Hollywood and on the “far left” for being condescending, and now he’s out there 100% preaching the truth on social media.

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. We need as much of Matthew McConaughey speaking his unfiltered thoughts as we can get.

Hollywood is dominated by fake people. They’re everywhere and social media plays a huge role in that industry. Clearly, McConaughey isn’t overly impressed by it, and he didn’t hold back with his thoughts.

Use social media to have fun and lift others up. When used that way, it can be a lot of fun. I love seeing what my friends are up to. Don’t use it to step on other people. That’s just sad and pathetic.

As always, props to McConaughey for keeping it real.