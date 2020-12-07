Report: Melania Is Checking Out Schools In Palm Beach County For Barron To Attend

First lady Melania Trump has reportedly been checking out schools in Palm Beach County for Barron Trump to attend following the results of the election.

“They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place,” a source close to the first lady shared with People magazine in a recent article about them looking into schools in the Palm Beach area and Broward County for her and President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“There are several options, and they will decide soon,” the source added. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

In addition, renovations are reportedly underway at the president’s private 2,000-square-foot residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Another source shared with the outlet that the place is being “expanded and spruced up” for the Trump family.

“They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern, and comfortable for his use,” the source explained.

“Mar-a-Lago is iconic, a building he took great pride in renovating when he bought it,” the source added. “It makes sense that he wants to be there and will make the mansion his home.”

A source with the White House said the Trump family “has many homes and they will be traveling between them.” The Daily Caller reached out as well, but they did not respond to a request for comment by publication.