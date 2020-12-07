Sheriff Who Suggested Kidnapping Plot Against Gretchen Whitmer Was Citizen’s Arrest Files Lawsuit Over Election Fraud

A Michigan sheriff from Barry County who supported a group that reportedly planned to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit Sunday against alleged voter fraud, The Hill reported.

Sheriff Dar Leaf filed a lawsuit alleging that, “multifaceted schemes and artifices … resulted in the unlawful counting, or manufacturing, of hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate or purely fictitious ballots in the state of Michigan,” The Hill reported.

“Immediate intervention in the form of injunctive relief is necessary to prevent the loss of election data and evidence needed to determine voter intent, any systematic fraud, and any criminal activity and/or civil liability,” the lawsuit continued according to the Hill.

“A sheriff has filed a suit with affidavits that focus on a conspiracy theory about markers that was debunked literally weeks ago. This is an affidavit in the case filed in federal court: ‘I do not know if my ballot was appropriately counter due to completing it with a marker,'” a reporter from the Detroit News, Craig Mauger, wrote on Twitter.

A sheriff has filed a suit with affidavits that focus on a conspiracy theory about markers that was debunked literally weeks ago. This is an affidavit in the case filed in federal court: “I do not know if my ballot was appropriately counted due to completing it with a marker.” pic.twitter.com/66fj9SMmXg — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) December 7, 2020

The lawsuit from Leaf is seeking to block the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s rules for local clerks to delete electronic poll book software and other such files from the Nov. 3 election. (RELATED: Trump: Georgia Gov. Could Stop Voter Fraud ‘If He Knew What The Hell He Was Doing’)

Leaf was called by many to resign back in October after supporting a militia group that reportedly planned to kidnap Whitmer.

The sheriff reportedly tried to play it down by saying, “perhaps they were just trying to arrest the governor and not kidnap her.”