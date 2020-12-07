Mint Launches David Bowie Coin Into Space, Now Offering It As A Prize For Fans

The United Kingdom’s Royal Mint has paid tribute to singer David Bowie in an out-of-this-world way.

A commemorative coin featuring the late rock icon was launched into space, where one lucky contestant has the chance to win it, the Guardian reported Monday.

For those who don’t want to enter the sweepstakes via the Royal Mint’s Facebook page, there are a number of versions of the coin available for sale, with prices ranging from £13 for an uncirculated £5 coin to a £1,000 gold coin that goes for £72,195 the Express noted.

Introducing the third British Music Legend to be celebrated on a commemorative coin – David Bowie. Add the coin… Posted by The Royal Mint on Monday, December 7, 2020

“In recognition of Bowie’s first hit single, Space Oddity, we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion,” Clare Maclennan, the Royal Mint’s divisional director of commemorative coins told the Guardian. (RELATED: David Bowie’s Son Hated Lady Gaga’s Tribute To His Dad Last Night)

Space Oddity was released in the United Kingdom in 1969, according to the late singer’s web site. The single spent 36 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in 1973, peaking at number 16.

Bowie, who released over 30 albums and won five Grammy awards according to AllMusic.com, died in 2016 at the age of 69.

The Royal Mint also has various commemorative coins for Elton John and Queen available for sale.