NASCAR To Welcome Fans In The Stands Season-Opening Daytona Speedweeks Amid Pandemic

NASCAR has made the decision to welcome fans in the stands for the season-opening Daytona Speedweeks next February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love,” track president Chip Wile shared in a press release, according to Fox News in a piece published Sunday.

“From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports,” the statement added. (RELATED: ‘A Man Of The People’: NASCAR Drivers Praise Trump After Daytona Appearance)

The Daytona International Speedway has already begun the hiring process of some 2,500 people to work the classic Daytona 500 and other events through the year, according to Fox News. (RELATED: President Trump To Attend Season-Opening Daytona 500)

Exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend is still unclear, as The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race only 25% of the more than 100,000 seat arena was filled.

“The fans at track and at home create the energy of The Great American Race,” a tweet from Daytona International Speedway last week read. “While we unfortunately won’t be able to have everyone here with us in 2021, your support and passion will still be felt in February. #DAYTONA500 | @NASCAR.”

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 kicks off February 14, 2021.