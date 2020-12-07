Santa Tells Little Kid ‘No Guns’ After He Asked Him For A Nerf Gun For Christmas

A mall Santa Claus left one little boy in tears after the child asked him for a Nerf gun for Christmas.

In the clip posted Monday on Twitter, little boy held a face mask and socially distanced from Santa as he got up the nerve to ask for the classic toy. (RELATED: Longtime Mall Santa ‘Replaced’ After Wearing Hat Supporting Trump)

In response, the guy dressed up as Kris Kringle told the boy, “nope, no guns.”

WATCH:

The boy’s mom appeared to think Santa might have not heard him correctly, so she repeated,”a Nerf Gun.”

The guy dressed up in a red suit replied once more, “Nope, not even a Nerf gun. Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you. What else would you like?”

Clearly upset by the mall Santa Claus‘ response, the little guy, holding his face mask in his hand, didn’t respond when he was asked if he wanted Legos, cars, trucks or some other toy and just started to cry.

It got so bad that the mom stepped in and said “it’s okay” and reached down to hug the little guy who was sobbing uncontrolably.

The only response Santa had was, “awww, don’t cry. It’s okay.”

The mom finally told the little boy not to worry and that his dad would still get it for him.