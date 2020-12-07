Ohio State Vs. Michigan Is The Biggest Game Of The Upcoming Weekend

Ohio State vs. Michigan will have the attention of America this upcoming Saturday.

Generally speaking, the rivalry matchup would be a monster game no matter what. However, this game is the most important game of the weekend, and it has nothing to do with the rivalry itself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan vs. Ohio State is the most important game Saturday because the Buckeyes need it to happen in order to qualify for the B1G title game.

If Michigan pulls the plug and anything goes wrong, then the B1G will have a disaster on its hands. The stakes literally couldn’t be any higher than they will be Saturday when the Wolverines and Buckeyes meet.

Yes, I know Michigan is bad this season, but it doesn’t matter. This game has to happen, and it’s without a doubt the focal point of college football this upcoming Saturday.

Ohio State doesn’t just need to play Michigan, but they’re going to run the score up on the Wolverines. They might win by 70 before the clock hits zero.

Again, the game isn’t important because of the records of the two teams playing. It’s important because if the game doesn’t happen, OSU’s playoff dreams are in big trouble.

So, for all the reasons listed above, you all need to be watching. As of right now, the game is scheduled to take place 12:00 EST on Fox!