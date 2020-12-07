Pizza Hut Introduces Three-Tiered, Sliding Drawer Pizza Box For Holidays

Pizza Hut is offering a triple-decker pizza box, available at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, for the holidays.

The triple-decker box, also called The Triple Treat Box, will be available for purchase for $21, CNN reported. Included in The Triple Treat Box will be two medium-sized one-topping pizzas, along with five breadsticks and 10 mini Cinnabon cinnamon rolls.

Customers have the option to pick a thin and crispy styled pizza, or an original pan crust pizza.

While many restaurants across the nation have been feeling the effect of the coronavirus restrictions, pizza sales have reportedly managed to flourish, CNN Business reported. One reason being is that pizza being delivered may help ease customers who are more afraid of catching the virus, or even be a viable option while other restaurants are closed. (RELATED: Pizza Topped With Over 250 Cheeses Breaks Guinness World Record)

In addition to The Triple-Decker box, the pizza chain also added Beyond Meat sausage to their menu in November, along with other fast food joints. This made Pizza Hut the first pizza chain in the United States to begin offering plant-based meat on their menus.