South Carolina Hires Shane Beamer As The Team’s New Football Coach

South Carolina has found their next football coach.

The Gamecocks announced late Sunday afternoon that Shane Beamer is now the man in charge of the program in Columbia. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Beamer previously coached for the Gamecocks as an assistant several years ago earlier in his career, and was just a member of Oklahoma’s staff.

Honestly, I don’t know a ton about Shane Beamer. He wasn’t really one of the names thrown around when Will Muschamp was fired.

Everyone thought the Gamecocks were going to take a serious run at Hugh Freeze. Clearly, that didn’t work and Beamer is now the man.

At the end of the day, all that matters is whether or not Beamer can win. I will say that his hiring has brought a solid level of excitement to Columbia.

One fan I talked to noted his lack of head coaching experience as a concern, but was still excited overall about Beamer’s arrival.

It seems like that’s more or less the average response.

Now, it’s time to find out what Beamer can do with the Gamecocks. Life in the SEC sure is exciting!