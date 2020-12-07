Politics

Ted Cruz Will Have Trump’s Back If Election Case Goes To The Supreme Court

Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced Monday that he was prepared to argue President Donald Trump’s case before the Supreme Court.

Cruz told Fox News that he would take up the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit if it were to make it as far as the highest court. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Conceded He Lost The Iowa Caucus To Ted Cruz’: Kasie Hunt Says Trump Hates ‘Loser’ Label)

“Because of the importance of the legal issues presented, I’ve publicly urged #SCOTUS to hear the case brought by Congressman Mike Kelly, congressional candidate Sean Parnell & state rep. candidate Wanda Logan challenging the constitutionality of the POTUS election results in PA,” Cruz explained.

Cruz added that the Supreme Court was uniquely empowered to ensure that the Constitution was followed and to find a fair resolution to “the bitter division and acrimony” that have spread throughout the country.

Cruz previously clerked for Chief Justice William Rehnquist, and has argued nine cases before the Supreme Court since — eight as Solicitor General of Texas.