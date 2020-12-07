Texas Halts Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

The Texas Longhorns have halted football activities because of coronavirus.

According to Bruce Feldman, Texas has paused football practice after five members of the program tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Three of the positive tests were athletes and the other two were staff members.

#Texas football has paused all team activities after three student-athletes and two staffers tested positive for Covid-19. The UT and staff have been sent home for the day. They will be tested again tomorrow and again on Tuesday at which time a determination plan will be made. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2020

It’s another day in the world of college football, and we have more bad news! It just never stops. It never stops at all.

Texas has a game against Kansas this Saturday, and the last thing we need is more games being canceled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

You know who else doesn’t want the Kansas game canceled? Tom Herman. He needs all the wins he can get with his job security up in the air, and the game against the Jayhawks should be an easy W.

Hopefully, the Longhorns are able to immediately get the situation under control before it turns into a massive problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.