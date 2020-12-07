Travis Kelce Says ‘Hats Off To The Raiders’ After Beating The Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped a bizarre line after beating the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs and company took care of business Sunday night against the Broncos to earn a 22-16 win. Following the victory, Kelce was asked about the slow offense, and said “hats off to the Raiders” when talking about the defense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

chiefs not even worried about the broncos kelce thought they were playing the raiders pic.twitter.com/hc74RGxrsI — Tony X (@soIoucity) December 7, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce are so great that the players don’t even know who they’re playing against apparently.

They just went out and won an “SNF” game against the Broncos, and Kelce is talking about playing the Raiders.

If you don’t find that funny, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Kelce said hats off to the Raiders. He just plays. No need to know who it is. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 7, 2020

This is also almost certainly going to end up becoming a meme. People love slips of the tongue, and this is about as blatant as it gets.

Players spend all week preparing for an opponent, and Kelce managed to name the wrong team’s defense during the postgame interview.

It’d be hard to make this situation up.

Never change, Kelce! Never change!