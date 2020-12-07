Trey Gowdy Blasts Pelosi For COVID-19 Relief Comment: ‘What She Just Said Makes Me Madder Than Hell’

Fox News contributor and former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took aim at Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for seemingly agreeing to support a COVID-19 relief bill because a Democrat will be in office in January.

After several months of stalled negotiations, Pelosi expressed willingness on Friday to agree to a smaller, $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

“That is a total game-charger: a new president and a vaccine,” Pelosi said in a clip played by Fox News anchor Dana Perino on Monday afternoon’s “The Daily Briefing.” “It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s OK now, because we have a new president.”

“It’s okay now because there is a new president?” Perino asked Gowdy.

WATCH:

“That’s one of the dumbest and also most despicable things I have ever heard an alleged leader say, that because Joe Biden won it’s okay to do it but if Donald Trump had won,” Gowdy said.

The former Republican lawmaker contrasted people in “economic self-defense mode” with Pelosi’s “notion because somehow or other her team won in November she’s going to do something.” (RELATED: ‘If Dead People Can Do It, So Can You’: John Kennedy Encourages Georgia Republicans To Turn Out In Special Election)

“What’s missing is if Paul Ryan or John Boehner had said or done what she just said there would be media outcry,” he continued. “What other entity has commented on what the Speaker of the House just said? Because Biden won, we will do it. But while it was Trump, we weren’t going to give him a victory. It really is so outrageous. It’s hard to get me upset, but what she just said makes me madder than hell.”