Judge Rejects GOP Attempt To Overturn Michigan Election Results, Points To Lack Of Evidence

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker tossed out an election lawsuit Monday brought by a group of voters who claimed widespread fraud in Michigan helped President-elect Joe Biden win the state.

“[Plaintiffs] seek relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” Parker wrote in her decision. “If granted, the relief would disenfranchise the votes of more than 5.5 million Michigan citizens who, with dignity, hope, and a promise of a voice, participated in the 2020 General Election.”

The plaintiffs filed the suit on Nov. 25 and alleged widespread fraud in the counting and collecting of the ballots, along with allegations that “corrupt election machines and software” tainted the results, according to Parker’s decision.

The suit, among other things, asked Parker to impound all the voting machines and software used in the election for inspection.

However, Parker denied the request, noting that the plaintiffs’ missed the deadlines for challenging the election results and requesting a recount. She also noted that the allegations are based on unfounded theories. (RELATED: Armed Demonstrators Protest Election Results Outside Michigan Official’s Home)

“This case represents well the phrase: ‘this ship has sailed,'” Parker wrote.

“The closest Plaintiffs get to alleging that election machines and software changed votes for President Trump to Vice President Biden in Wayne County is an amalgamation of theories, conjecture, and speculating that such alterations were possible,” she continued.

Two Republicans on Wayne County’s elections board said they were coerced into certifying the election results after the Democratic vice chair allegedly said they would audit the Wayne County election results.

President Donald Trump lost the state by 3 percent, roughly 154,000 votes. The Board of Canvassers certified the results Nov. 23, according to The Detroit News.

The president mounted – and retracted – a legal challenge in Michigan to challenge the results. Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani withdrew the campaign’s lawsuit that sought to stop the state from certifying its election results after he said the campaign achieved the goal when Wayne County appeared likely to not certify the results. However, the board eventually certified the results.

Other Republicans have also tried to challenge the results, with Republican State Sens. Lana Theis and Tom Barrett calling on Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Nov. 12 to audit the results before certification.

INBOX: Michigan GOP state senators are requesting a full audit of the 2020 General Election. pic.twitter.com/yd9GcDg5QU — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020

Theis and Barrett cited Antrim County, a traditionally Republican county that initially flipped blue and then back to red following a manual recount where thousands of voters meant for Trump accidentally went to Biden.