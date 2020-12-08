Alabama Remains Number 1 In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame Is 2

Alabama is still the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The latest playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and the Crimson Tide are holding steady at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the top four and remained in the same spots.

New @CFBPlayoff ranking 1-Bama

2-Notre Dame

3-Clemson

4-Ohio St

5-A&M

6-Florida

7-Iowa State

8-Cincinnati

9-Georgia

10-Miami

11-OU

12-Indiana

13-Coastal

14-Northwestern

15-USC

16-Iowa

17-UNC

18-BYU

19-Louisiana

20-Texas

21-Colorado

22-Okla State

23-NC State

24-Tulsa

25-Missouri — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 9, 2020

Naturally, Alabama holding onto the top spot doesn’t surprise anyone. The Crimson Tide have looked insanely impressive this season.

In the past two weeks, they’ve smashed Auburn and LSU. Nobody in the SEC, including Florida, is a real threat to Nick Saban.

The biggest question now is what happens with Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. All three are title contenders, and it would appear like all three control their own fates.

Can Notre Dame still get in if they lose the ACC title game to Clemson? It’s not only possible, but I think there’s a great chance it happens if the game is close.

As for Ohio State, you can bet everything you have that the B1G will do whatever is necessary to get the Buckeyes in the playoff after the Michigan game was canceled.

Some pundits might pretend like they’re not going to get in, but I’d be shocked if they don’t.

Let us know who you’re taking in the comments!