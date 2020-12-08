Alex Smith Bleeds Through His Uniform During A Huge Win Over The Steelers

Washington quarterback Alex Smith proved his toughness during a Monday win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the incredible 23-17 win over the previously undefeated Steelers, Smith was bleeding right through his left ankle/sock region after being hit by somebody's cleats.

Yet, it didn’t knock him out of the game. You can watch a video of the situation below.

Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be “cleated” on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg. pic.twitter.com/0nUNky71GZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020

The legend of Alex Smith seems to be growing with every passing week. After missing serious time because of a horrific leg injury in 2018, Smith is now running the show again for Washington.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Not only is he just running the show, but he ruined Pittsburgh’s Monday but handing them their first loss of the season.

Make that 11-1. The Washington Football Team shocks the Steelers and spoils their perfect season ???? pic.twitter.com/80ATdLW3l1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2020

Even with a bloody sock, Smith and Washington couldn’t be slowed down. I guess most injuries seem minor once you absolutely obliterate your leg.

Alex Smith made it back from what many considered a career-ending broken leg in 2018. @brgridiron ⬜️ 17 surgeries

⬜️ Talk of amputation

⬜️ Life-threatening infection

⬜️ Missed two seasons Tonight, he led Washington to an upset over the undefeated Steelers ???? pic.twitter.com/v1udyEPnw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020

Props to Smith for putting his incredible toughness on display once again. The dude is a true ironman if we’ve ever seen one.