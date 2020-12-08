Editorial

Alex Smith Bleeds Through His Uniform During A Huge Win Over The Steelers

Alex Smith (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nflonfox/status/1336092100581093377)

Washington quarterback Alex Smith proved his toughness during a Monday win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the incredible 23-17 win over the previously undefeated Steelers, Smith was bleeding right through his left ankle/sock region after being hit by somebody’s cleats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, it didn’t knock him out of the game. You can watch a video of the situation below.

The legend of Alex Smith seems to be growing with every passing week. After missing serious time because of a horrific leg injury in 2018, Smith is now running the show again for Washington.

Not only is he just running the show, but he ruined Pittsburgh’s Monday but handing them their first loss of the season.

Even with a bloody sock, Smith and Washington couldn’t be slowed down. I guess most injuries seem minor once you absolutely obliterate your leg.

Props to Smith for putting his incredible toughness on display once again. The dude is a true ironman if we’ve ever seen one.