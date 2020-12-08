Alex Smith Bleeds Through His Uniform During A Huge Win Over The Steelers

Washington quarterback Alex Smith proved his toughness during a Monday win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During the incredible 23-17 win over the previously undefeated Steelers, Smith was bleeding right through his left ankle/sock region after being hit by somebody’s cleats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Yet, it didn’t knock him out of the game. You can watch a video of the situation below.
Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be “cleated” on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg. pic.twitter.com/0nUNky71GZ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020
The legend of Alex Smith seems to be growing with every passing week. After missing serious time because of a horrific leg injury in 2018, Smith is now running the show again for Washington.
GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV
— Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018
Not only is he just running the show, but he ruined Pittsburgh’s Monday but handing them their first loss of the season.
Make that 11-1.
The Washington Football Team shocks the Steelers and spoils their perfect season ???? pic.twitter.com/80ATdLW3l1
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2020
Even with a bloody sock, Smith and Washington couldn’t be slowed down. I guess most injuries seem minor once you absolutely obliterate your leg.
Alex Smith made it back from what many considered a career-ending broken leg in 2018. @brgridiron
⬜️ 17 surgeries
⬜️ Talk of amputation
⬜️ Life-threatening infection
⬜️ Missed two seasons
Tonight, he led Washington to an upset over the undefeated Steelers ???? pic.twitter.com/v1udyEPnw8
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020
Props to Smith for putting his incredible toughness on display once again. The dude is a true ironman if we’ve ever seen one.