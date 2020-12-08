American Airlines Becomes First To Sell At-Home COVID-19 Tests To Travelers

American Airlines will be the first airline to sell at-home coronavirus tests to travelers beginning Wednesday, the company announced Tuesday.

The airline hopes the new testing process will increase domestic travel and reduce the need to quarantine, The Hill reported. The tests will be available t0 travelers going to places with coronavirus travel restrictions. (RELATED: ‘Substantial Disappointment’: CDC Director Reacts To American Airlines Decision To Fly At Full Capacity)

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” Alison Taylor, chief customer officer for American Airlines, said in a press release.

“As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience,” Taylor said.

American Airlines is expanding pre-flight coronavirus testing in an effort to boost demand for domestic travel https://t.co/9zTx5Gd5R5 — Bloomberg (@business) December 8, 2020

Travelers can buy the test, do a nasal swab and send it to a lab that will return the test results within two days, The Hill reported. In some locations, travelers who have tested negative for the coronavirus may not have to quarantine or can isolate a shorter amount of time.

Travelers who test positive on-site will not be allowed to fly but are responsible for “any associated costs,” the airline’s website said. American Airlines will reserve “a flight at least 14 days after the date of your positive test,” the airline said.

The tests will be available Wednesday “for travel on or after Dec. 12,” the press release said. The testing initiative is part of LetsGetChecked, which describes itself as “a direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and insights company.”

The tests cost $129, according to LetsGetChecked’s website.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures,” said Peter Foley, CEO and founder of LetsGetChecked, according to the press release.

“Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time,” Foley said.

The press release included 14 destinations with COVID-19 travel restrictions. The airline will collaborate with the testing company “to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements evolve,” the press release said.

