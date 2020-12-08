Americans’ Willingness To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Rises In Response To Promising Results

Americans’ willingness to receive a coronavirus vaccine has risen for the third consecutive month, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Sixty-three percent of Americans said that they would receive a vaccine, up from 58% in October and only 50% in September, the poll shows. While 75% of Democrats said they would get the vaccine, up from just 53% in September, only 50% of Republicans said the same, up just three points from two months ago.

Gallup also noted confidence in September may have dipped in response to President Donald Trump’s touting that a vaccine would be ready before Election Day and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris saying that she would refuse a vaccine based solely on the president’s claims.

The poll also shows that white Americans are more likely than Americans of color to receive the vaccine, a stark contrast from the summer. In July, 64% of white Americans said that they were willing to get a vaccine once available, compared to 72% of Americans of color who indicated the same.

Additionally, Americans with a college degree are more likely to be willing to receive a vaccine than Americans without one, with the two groups polling at 68% and 61% respectively.

The poll also shows that Generation Z Americans, Millennials and American seniors are more willing to take a vaccine than Generation X Americans. While 68% of young Americans and 72% of Americans over 65% said that they were willing to get a vaccine, only 52% of Americans aged 45-64 said the same.

The Gallup poll was surveyed 2,968 Americans from Nov. 16-29, meaning that the increase in confidence could be at least partially due to promising announcements from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca showing that their vaccines were overwhelmingly effective against the virus.

Pfizer and Moderna have both applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA, and the United Kingdom began issuing Pfizer’s vaccine to patients Tuesday morning. (RELATED: William Shakespeare Becomes The 2nd Person To Receive A Coronavirus Vaccine In The UK)

