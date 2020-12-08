Andrew Yang Reportedly Weighing Bid For New York City Mayor

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is weighing a potential bid for New York City mayor by calling elected officials to measure support for his run, Politico reported Tuesday.

Yang is also reportedly talking with Tusk Strategies, the firm that worked with former Mayor Mike Bloomberg during his successful 2009 mayoral campaign, according to Politico. A person familiar with Yang’s plans told Politico he would join other Democrats in the 2021 primary. Yang’s team, according to Politico, previously conducted polling to gauge his chances as a third-party candidate.

A survey of 1,000 Democratic voters, which was conducted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 by Slingshot Strategies, found Yang to be the top pick with 20% of respondents, The New York Post reported. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams came in second with 14% and Comptroller Scott Stringer garnered 11%. (RELATED: ‘Trumpism Is Going To Be Here For Quite Some Time’: Andrew Yang Says Dems Need To Work On Appeal To Working Class)

I think @AndrewYang would make a fantastic mayor. https://t.co/DIMbTIus64 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 9, 2020

Stringer’s spokesman, Cameron Hellerman, questioned the value of a poll that included people yet to officially join the race, The Post reported.

“Scott Stringer is the only candidate who has actually run and won citywide, and it’s hard to put much stock in a poll that includes at least three candidates who aren’t even in the race,” Hellerman said.

Yang went door-to-door after a speech in Columbus, Georgia, Dec. 6 for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, WTVM9 reported. Yang urged voters to recognize the importance of the Georgia races.

“My message for people who came out here today is that your vote matters, and here in Georgia your votes on January 5th are of historic weight and so the country has its eyes on you, so please get out and vote,” Yang said. “If you vote and make your voices heard, you can help push our country in a better direction.”